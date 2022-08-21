Food Network Star Does Dinner At Margate’s Robert’s Place

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home.

According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.

Since then, Robert Irvine has gone on to reach superstar chef status and become a very busy and successful man. He's presently the host of six shows on The Food Network, including Dinner: Impossible, Restaurant: Impossible, and Restaurant Rivals.

Irvine's review of Robert's Place? Todd Philly says, "he loved the food. He couldn't believe that besides the best wings anywhere, the full-service dinner items were delicious. We ordered six different entrees from the specials board. Plus, he loves bartender Joey Sutor. Thinks he's a real pro."

High praise from a man who critiques restaurants nationwide for a living.

Earlier this year, Irvine told our Robin Stoloff that his busy schedule keeps him on the road a grueling 345 days a year, traveling to locations for the shooting of The Food Network series, and being a philanthropic supporter of our nation’s military.

Irvine estimates he spends about 150 days a year traveling for his work with the Robert Irvine Foundation, which serves meals to service members and vets, supports the training of PTS service dogs for injured military personnel, provides relief grants to Gold Star Families, and gives scholarships to military children.

Irvine also operates two of his own restaurants, Robert Irvine's Public House at the Tropicana in Las Vegas and a Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine in The Pentagon.

Then, there are his FitCrunch bars, the popular baked snack bars touted as arguably the best protein bar ever made.

We're glad that Robert Irvine had time to fit in a visit to South Jersey for some sun, fun, and dinner at Robert's Place.

