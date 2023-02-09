New Jersey Most Heart Pounding Attraction Gets Major National Attention

There are so many reasons to get our blood flowing and heart pumping here in New Jersey, and some of them are even fun.

It's not like we need amazing attractions to get our blood flowing a little faster here in the Garden State, but we have some great ways anyway.

Most New Jersey residents say if you want to get your heart pumping here in New Jersey, all toy have to do is shine up your EZ Pass and head onto the Garden State Parkway. That should certainly do the trick.

And if you don't feel like traveling to get it done, then all you need to do is take a quick walk to your very own mailbox and grab a handful of bills. That should do the trick.

But neither our mailbox nor the Garden State Parkway is considered a fun attraction, so if that's the kind of blood-pumping you're talking about, then Love Exploring has discovered New Jersey's most heart-racing attraction.

You'd have to figure that it's in the Jackson area, right? This has Six Flags Great Adventure written all over it.

That guess is exactly right. So now the only question is which of those amazing Great Adventure rides is the one they chose as the most heart-pounding. I immediately thought of Kingda Ka, but as usual, I'm wrong.

The one they did choose was the amazing Zumanjaro Drop of Doom. If a 415-foot drop at 90mph doesn't do it for you, then maybe there isn't anything that will.

