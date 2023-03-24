This New Jersey Destination Is The Most Terrifying In The Whole State

Here in New Jersey, we all feel like there are many frightening things we encounter each and every day over the course of our normal lives, and now experts say they can name the absolute scariest destination in all of New Jersey.

Before we get to what the experts said, we had a few ideas of our own regarding scary destinations that New Jersey residents come across in their lives.

Have you seen the price of, well, everything in New Jersey? It makes a simple trip to your mailbox a heart-pounding fear-filled adventure for fear there might be more bills in there. If you do your bills online, you can easily replace this mailbox photo with a picture of a laptop.

Have you seen the price of, well, everything in New Jersey? Sound familiar? Sometimes the supermarket cash register can make the mailbox look like your happy place here in the Garden State.

We are always in a hurry and that means we don't have time to eat right or exercise, and that makes any proximity to a scale pretty terrifying for all of us.

Forget about the prices at your local store. Sometimes the most bone-chilling part of the day is trying to get in and out of one of our famous New jersey parking lots without bodily or vehicular harm.

Any lane of the Garden State Parkway can prove to be a mistake, but the left lane is the one that makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up, and with good reason, just about every day.

It turns out its none of these terrifying places that Love Exploring chose for the most terrifying destination in New Jersey. They chose Zumanjaro at Six Flags Great Adventure. I guess that works, too.

