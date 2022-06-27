New Jersey Hot Sauce Heaven! Sample Sauces So Hot They’ll Make Your Mama Blush

Confession time...if food doesn't hurt, I don't want to eat it. I LOVE a good hot sauce and no, they're not all created equal. It isn't just about the heat. Any hot sauce aficionado will tell you that it's more about the flavor of the pepper being the star of the show.

The Ocean City boardwalk has a little-known secret where all your spicy dreams can come true. Get your head out of the gutter…I’m talking about Goodies Gone Wild and it couldn’t be hotter. One of my favorite websites, Only In Your State highlighted it and I have to agree, this was one priceless New Jersey pick.

They boast over 500 different types of hot sauces and you can sample them until your heart is content.

They have sauces from all over the country and they all have their own themes making the bottles great gifts.

By the way, my favorite local hot sauce may or may not be in this shop already but in the meantime, you HAVE to try it! Shore Sauce is where it's at...fresh fruit and hot peppers? Yes, please. I wrote about it last season, here is that article.

You have to check it out the next time you are on the Ocean City boardwalk. They are located at 932 Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ. Is anyone hungry for some wings?

