Del Haven Man Arrested in Fatal Car Pedestrian Crash in Middle Township NJ

Middle Township Police have just released details of a car pedestrian accident that happened in the township last Monday (June 20th).

Police say that about 9:30pm, officers were responded to a service call, and on the way, they came upon an accident scene at Route 9 and State Route 147.

Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle - and, the driver fled the scene.

Middle Township Police say the pedestrian was Richard Geere, 59, of Burleigh. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the vehicle which fled the scene eventually crashed in the 200 block of Indian Trail Road. The driver then fled on foot. He was later located and taken into custody. He's been identified as Glenn Dunleavy of Del Haven."The investigation revealed Dunleavy was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when he made contact with the pedestrian."

Dunleavy has been charged with Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Accident, and he was taken to the Cape May County Correctional Center.

The accident remains under investigation.

SOURCE: Middle Township Police Department.

