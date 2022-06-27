NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/27
Advisories
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 4 p.m. Monday afternoon
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
11 - 21 mph (Gust 30 mph)
9 - 18 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 73°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|74° - 83°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:28am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 7:30a
|Low
Mon 1:24p
|High
Mon 7:43p
|Low
Tue 2:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:04a
|Low
Mon 12:48p
|High
Mon 7:17p
|Low
Tue 1:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:18a
|Low
Mon 1:00p
|High
Mon 7:31p
|Low
Tue 1:57a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:00a
|Low
Mon 12:52p
|High
Mon 7:13p
|Low
Tue 1:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 5:43a
|High
Mon 11:10a
|Low
Mon 5:29p
|High
Mon 11:23p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 7:23a
|Low
Mon 1:19p
|High
Mon 7:36p
|Low
Tue 2:24a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 5:17a
|High
Mon 10:17a
|Low
Mon 5:03p
|High
Mon 10:30p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 8:02a
|Low
Mon 1:47p
|High
Mon 8:20p
|Low
Tue 2:50a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:10a
|Low
Mon 12:58p
|High
Mon 7:26p
|Low
Tue 2:02a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 7:28a
|Low
Mon 1:16p
|High
Mon 7:52p
|Low
Tue 2:24a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:17a
|Low
Mon 1:04p
|High
Mon 7:36p
|Low
Tue 2:08a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 8:19a
|Low
Mon 1:59p
|High
Mon 8:35p
|Low
Tue 3:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms late this morning. Showers with a chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight, then becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds, becoming mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds after midnight.
TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late morning and early afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming around 5 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.