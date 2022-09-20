Study Finds NJ Residents are Nearly as Happy as Those in Paradise?

As it turns out, those of us living in New Jersey are really happy.

Like, really happy.

Of course, it's easy to think that we're all bitter and cranky because we have to deal with high taxes, traffic, and having to work 60 hours per week to make ends meet -- not to mention how many four-letter-words you mumble every time you forget to bring your reusable bags into a supermarket.

But in a big study that was released on Tuesday, the great Garden State was ranked as one of the happiest states in the nation.

Top five, as a matter of fact.

We're practically just as happy as people in Hawaii are.

Hawaii (left) vs. New Jersey (right) - Photo: Canva Hawaii (left) vs. New Jersey (right) - Photo: Canva loading...

The study

Editors at wallethub.com took 30 different metrics into account to determine which states are the happiest. They looked at everything from emotional and physical well-being to work environment and even things like sports participation rates and weather.

So which states are the happiest?

Hawaii ranked #1, followed by Maryland, Minnesota, and Utah, and New Jersey was fifth.

Kawaikui Sunset IslandLeigh loading...

These people need a hug

And as for who is absolutely miserable, perhaps we need to send some Jersey cheer to Arkansas, Louisiana, and West Virginia.

They're all really grumpy, apparently.

Louisiana stateline sign Ingo DÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¶renberg loading...

More about New Jersey

The Garden State ranked lowest for suicide rate, rather low for adult depression, and we have one of the lowest divorce rates in the country.

Give yourself a pat on the back, New Jersey. We're doin' pretty good. Just don't forget your bags.

You can view wallethub.com's full study of all 50 states on their website.

Have You Even Heard of the 30 Tiniest Towns in New Jersey?