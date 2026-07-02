Authorities in Cumberland County are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy.

They sat he died after being stabbed.

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Investigating a Stabbing Death in Cumberland County

A 17--year-old boy has died - the victim of a stabbing in Bridgeton.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae says Tuesday afternoon, just after 3 o'clock, Bridgeton Police responded to a call about a person stabbed.

At the Ivy Square Apartments on Cottage Avenue, police found a 17-year-old boy who had been stabbed. He later died of his injuries.

An investigation by police and the prosecutor's office determined that a fight had occurred in the property's parking lot, which led to the boy being stabbed.

Police have not released the teen's identity.

Authorities say an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the matter is urged to contact Bridgeton Police or the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

SOURCE: Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

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