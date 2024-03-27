New Jersey McDonald’s Will Soon Carry This Non-McDonald’s Delight

McDonald's has shared some exciting news that should excite foodies everywhere.

I'm not talking about foodies that eat healthy good-for-you-food.

I'm talking about the other kind of foodies. The rest of us. Those of us who crave the sugary and sweet not-always-good-for-you-food.

McDonald's is partnering with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Every McDonald's in America will soon be selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts!

Fox Business News says the partnership was tested, and McDonald's customers loved the idea.

It may take a while, but by the end of 2026, Krispy Kreme will be available at every McDonald's.

Three flavors will be available at McDonald's

Doughnuts will be delivered to McDonald's each day - and there will be three varieties: glazed (the original), chocolate iced with sprinkles, and chocolate creme-filled.

Yum!

The idea was tested in Kentucky McDonald's locations in 2023.

Wendy's partnership may have spurred the McDonald's - Krispy Kreme partnership

Wendy's announced earlier this year that they will begin offering Cinnabon rolls as part of their breakfast menu.

I'm lovin' it!

SOURCE: Fox Business News

