Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America

When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful.

New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.

And despite all that, a major travel website has announced that New Jersey is home to one of the ten most peaceful towns in all of America. or at least one of the most peaceful towns to visit.

It's hard to imagine where this town would be in the Garden State. It's certainly not one of our cities. They are always bustling and full of people,

It's also probably not any of our amazing beach towns. There's nothing more peaceful than the sound of waves crashing and seagulls singing, but good luck hearing any of that over the dull roar of the tourists.

So exactly where is this peaceful town in New Jersey? The website The Travel says it's right there waiting for you in Morris County.

And our winner is...Washington Township and the article cites the number of community gardens and public food-growing places as a big part of the charm of this amazing, peaceful town.

Who would have thought the Garden State's gardens would help catapult one of its most beautiful towns onto America's Most Peaceful Towns list?

Now let's hope everyone doesn't head straight to the town all at once. That might not be good for its, well, peacefulness.

