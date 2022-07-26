This Is The Amazing Story Of The Absolute Tiniest Town In New Jersey

We take pride in our small town feel here in New Jersey, but this town, the smallest town in all of the Garden State, may have taken it too far.

To put this into some type of perspective, you almost definitely had more people on line ahead of you at Wawa this morning when you picked up your coffee than this town lists as residents.

Is it even possible in New Jersey to have a town so sparsely populated that there are more people on your favorite baseball team than live in this town?

The answer is yes, and you can blame golf for the creation of this town, but we'll get to that in just a few minutes.

First, let's reveal the smallest town in New Jersey. Say hello to Tavistock, population 5 according to Mental Floss.

Tavistock is in Camden County. So how did a town with so few people even come into existence?

The article says it all had to do with Haddonfield and golf. As the story goes, nearly two dozen members of the Haddonfield Golf Club had their fill of some restrictive rules back in the early 1920s, so they incorporated this tiny sliver of land to create their own golf club and their own rules.

Tavistock is .28 square miles, according to its website. Joseph Del Duca is the town's mayor. There are 11 town officials listed on the site, so either you don't have to be a resident to be an official, or they have had a serious population boom.

