Legendary New Jersey Town Has Been Named Among The Best Towns In America

There is something special about a great little town. New Jersey is littered with them, and we love them all, and recently a major website named one town the absolute best in the whole state.

New Jersey is famous for a lot of things. Of course, there are our great beaches and boardwalks, our amazing restaurants, the wonderful excitement of Atlantic City, and the awesome parks and historical places.

But one town, in particular, is getting high praise as the best small town in the whole state of New Jersey. Do you think you can guess what it is?

We'll give you a hint. You can put aside for the moment all those great inland towns that we all love so much. The top town in our state is a coastal town.

And you can also forget about those great Jersey Shore beach towns in Northern and Central New Jersey. The winning town is from the southern part of the state.

As a matter of fact, this town is about as far south as you can get in our state, and many people say this quaint town is right out of another century.

If you don't know by now, you'll never know, so we should probably just tell you which town we're talking about.

The website The Discover has chosen the amazing Cape May as the best small town in all of New Jersey, and who could argue with that?

The town is beloved by New Jersey residents, and visitors from around the globe, for its beach, boardwalk, great restaurants, charming downtown, gorgeous B&Bs and so much more.

Congratulations, Cape May!

