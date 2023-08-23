If you and your partner want to grab a quick bite to eat, your favorite grille, or chain restaurant will almost always do the trick.

Then, there are date nights. These are the dinners where you wear closed-toed shoes and dress up a little.

Get our free mobile app

We all lead such busy lives that keeping that spark alive can be difficult.

Whether your schedules don't match or it is tough to find a babysitter for the kids, having a date night can seem nearly impossible sometimes.

It is, however, very important.

Canva Canva loading...

When is the last time you sat at a table, not a booth, and enjoyed a fancy meal with nice silverware and a tablecloth? Been a minute?

It's time that you take a couple of hours, sip some wine and enjoy some uninterrupted quality time with your partner.

Foodie website Love Food traveled the country to find the restaurant best suited for a date night in every state.

Their choice for New Jersey is a popular spot with phenomenal views.

Welcome to Chart House in Weehawken.

Can you imagine what a window-side table at this place is like?

Or you can dine outside.

Here's what Love Food had to say about Chart House:

Chart House is definitely on the posh (read: pricey) side, although it’s worth it for its luxurious ambiance (and, of course, those vistas). The menu is dominated by impeccably prepared surf ‘n’ turf dishes while, for dessert, it has to be the lava cake.

Yum.