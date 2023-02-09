Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant

They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true.

Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country.

In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get amazing pasta dishes, chicken parm, lasagna, stuffed shells, and of course, pizza!

Now, I'm sure when you hear the phrase 'most unique Italian restaurant' in the Garden State your ears prick up a bit.

I know mine do, it's a pretty bold statement.

Fortunately for us, this restaurant is just a quick ride South down the Parkway so you could see for yourself if it lives up to the hype.

What I think really sets this place apart from some restaurants is the fact that you get a free appetizer with every visit, I'll get to that in a minute!

So, What's Being Called The Most Unique Italian Restaurant In New Jersey?

It's a place that's not too far from the Jersey Shore and is known for its gorgeous old-school dining room, delicious pizzas, calamari, and tons of pasta dishes.

Oh, and remember that free appetizer that I mentioned?

This place has become kind of famous for always making sure you start your meal off with some garlic bread and pizza bread.

On the house!

I know a basket of bread is usually standard practice at an Italian spot, but garlic bread and pizza bread?

Count me in!

According to Only In Your State, you'll have to make your way down to Northfield New Jersey, just outside of Atlantic City, and visit Ventura's Offshore Cafe.

If you want to try it for yourself, they're located at 2015 Shore Rd, Northfield, NJ.

If you're looking for good Italian right here in Ocean County though, you have a ton of choices like Senza or Il Giardinello.

