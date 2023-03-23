The announcers of a ball game are a crucial part of the experience.

Yankees fans are about to get a huge upgrade this upcoming season.

Get our free mobile app

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees Getty Images loading...

If you're like me, you like things to be consistent. That goes for the broadcast teams for my Yankees games.

If I'm floating in the pool on a summer day, I want to hear John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman.

I know there are many who aren't big fans of the duo, but you must respect their longevity and love of the game.

There's just something about being outside or on the road and hearing those familiar voices that enhance the game.

97th annual New York Baseball Writers' Dinner Getty Images loading...

On the TV side, I don't mind Michael Kay. I wish he could call every game, but he is a busy man.

When a Yankees game is carried on a network, other cable channels, or streaming service, the announcing is awful.

Not only does the broadcast team have no connection to the Yankees, but they often root against them.

It's not just me. There have been many national announcers (Joe Buck) who clearly loathed the Bronx Bombers.

This was the perfect combo in my opinion.

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Yankees Getty Images loading...

Then you have the pre-game and post-game teams.

Recently, the Yankees have been experimenting with new personalities in the booth.

Frankly, it hasn't really worked out too well.

That's why I was thrilled when Fansided reported that one of New Jersey's own will be joining the Yankees broadcast team on YES! Network.

League Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four Getty Images loading...

Toms River's own Todd Frazier will be behind the microphone this upcoming season.

I may be a little partial as Todd and I share the same hometown.

I think I speak for many when I say it's been exciting following one of "our guys" in his career, even when he wasn't playing for the Yankees.

Todd returns home often and is super involved with the community which makes me respect him even more.

There's no doubt in my mind that he will kill it on YES! Network. Todd is a knowledgeable and charismatic guy.