If you're flying through New Jersey over the next few weeks, there's a good chance your travel plans could hit a speed bump.

As thousands of soccer fans head to MetLife Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including the championship match on July 19, a new study says New Jersey travelers are already dealing with some of the highest flight disruption rates in the country.

NJ Flight Delays During FIFA World Cup

According to Squaremouth, New Jersey ranks second nationwide for delayed and canceled flights. Using data from July 2024 through June 2025, researchers found that 26.4% of flights leaving New Jersey airports were either delayed or canceled. That's more than one in every four departures.

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With international visitors pouring into the region for several World Cup matches, airports are expected to be even busier than usual.

The study also found Newark Liberty International Airport ranks as the fifth most delay-prone airport in the United States. While recent upgrades have improved operations, weather, runway congestion, and heavy passenger traffic can still create ripple effects that lead to crazy long waits and missed connections.

Flight Delays During World Cup Will Cost You Big

Those delays can be expensive, too. New Jersey travelers reported the highest average travel delay insurance claim in the country at $751.

If you're flying during the World Cup, it's worth building extra time into your schedule, especially if you have a connecting flight. Arriving at the airport earlier than normal and purchasing travel insurance soon after booking can also help protect your trip if delays or cancellations throw your plans off course.

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With one of the busiest travel periods of the year underway, a little planning now could save you hours of frustration later.

The 10 Most Stressful Airports in America for 2026 Before you scroll, here’s how this list came together: researchers at Nova Kratom analyzed 358 U.S. airports using 2025 data on delays, cancellations, and diversions, combining them into a stress index score. Here's a look at the 10 Most Stressful Airports in America for 2026: Gallery Credit: Scott Clow