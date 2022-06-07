Cue the iconic music, and watch out for the fin as you float on the Mullica River and watch Jaws 2.

Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck in the Sweetwater section of Hammonton is located right alongside the Mullica River, so the views are absolutely gorgeous. They have a sandpit, an outdoor stage, fire pits, awesome live music, and you can even have your wedding there.

They also host a bunch of really cool events throughout the summer season, too. Pretty soon, you'll be able to plop yourself in a tube and watch the legendary shark flick Jaws 2 while floating on the Mullica.

That event's scheduled for June 30th. Tickets are five dollars at the door. You can either watch from land or from the water, but if you choose the water, then you have to be at least twelve years old.

Make sure you bring along a beach blanket if you choose the "land" setting, lawn chairs are not permitted. They will have some tables available as well.

For all of you brave enough to enter the water, single-person tubes are permitted. However, leave the giant duck tubes at home so that other guests don't miss out on all of the terrifying shark action. Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck will have an air compressor station available, but they do encourage guests to have their tubes blown up before they arrive.

You can find out everything you need to know about the Jaws 2 screening on the Mullica River HERE.

