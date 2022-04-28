22 New Jersey-Inspired Reusable Totes You Need Before the Plastic Bag Ban

The plastic bag ban in New Jersey is coming. Starting May 4th, you'll have to bring your own reusable totes when you shop. Here's a bunch of Garden State-themed options worth stocking up on.



The reformation eliminates the use of single-use plastic bags and certain take-out food containers, like those made of Styrofoam, according to NJ.gov. You won't even be able to get paper bags from grocery stores bigger than 2,500 square feet.

So, if the alternative reusable bags stores like Acme and Target have been offering you ahead of the ban just aren't holding up, it's a good time to invest in a few affordable, canvas totes that are more durable and easy to wash.

We found a bunch of New Jersey-themed tote bags we think would make for a worthwhile purchase. Take a look!

