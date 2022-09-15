The convenience of self-scanning checkout at Wegmans grocery stores here in New Jersey is going away, and thieves are to blame.



This coming Sunday, September 18th will be the last day shoppers will be able to use Wegmans' popular shopping app, called SCAN, to scan and pay for items, Patch.com reports.

In an email sent to loyal customers, Wegmans writes, "SCAN users have told us they love the app and the convenience it offers. We love it too and have tried many adjustments to keep it. Unfortunately, the losses we are experiencing from this program prevent us from continuing to make it available in its current state."

Wegmans' message goes on to say, "We've made the decision to turn off the app until we can make improvements that will meet the needs of our customers and business".

Reportedly, too many customers have been exploiting the app and the shopping autonomy it gives them, often leaving the store without paying for some items, according to NJ.com.

Wegmans has several locations in South Jersey, including Cherry Hill and Mt. Laurel.

You know how the saying goes, "it only takes one bad apple to spoil the bunch." And, even though the contactless shop/pay option was helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's obviously just too much of a liability to hold on to. Hopefully, the "five finger discounts" will slow with Wegmans' decision.

Wegmans is offering customers who used the SCAN app a $20 courtesy credit in their online account.

