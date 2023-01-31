New Jersey Telemarketers May Face New Rules, Thanks To This 90’s Sitcom

There's really nothing worse than going about your day only to be constantly barraged by random calls on your phone trying to warn you about a car warranty for a vehicle you don't even own.

Telemarketing calls, the phrase alone is enough to make some people's blood boil.

I remember growing up, our house's landline would ring as we sat down to dinner at 5:15, then again about halfway through the meal, and usually one more time before dinner was over.

It would drive my parents up a wall, and even today with all of our modern-day phone tech, telemarketing, and scam calls are still a thing that persists today.

However, it looks like there is some legislature in the works that could help curb not only the times telemarketers can call but also the "rules of engagement" for telemarketers.

What's fun too, is that the bill is being nicknamed "The Seinfeld Bill".

What Is The Seinfeld Bill New Jersey Lawmakers Are Considering?

For some reference, here's the famous Seinfeld scene that this bill is being nicknamed after.

ABC 7 New York reports that the bill in question would limit the time telemarketers would be able to call you.

Between the hours of 9 PM and 8 AM, telemarketers would be banned from making quote "unsolicited calls".

In addition, the telemarketers would have to, within 30 seconds, identify themselves and the reason they're calling you.

So basically, telemarketers would now be obligated to have basic manners on the phone!

According to ABC 7 New York, the bill has already been passed in the Senate Commerce Committee.

By the way, telemarketers aren't the only thing that can be annoying in New Jersey.

