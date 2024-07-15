National Weather Service Adamant That It Snowed in Philly Sunday

Sometimes those weather forecasters are hard to believe. That's because their predictions are wild.

This time, the weather forecasters are hard to believe, because they're telling us that something already happened.

Something that happened that's really hard to believe.

U.S. Airways Bids $8 Billion For Delta Merger

Weather Service says it snowed in Philadelphia on Sunday

The National Weather Service is claiming it snowed in Philadelphia on Sunday.

You remember this past Sunday. Hot, humid, temperatures in the 90s.

Well, apparently, it also snowed.

The National Weather Service's Mount Holly office says officially there was a trace of snow at Philadelphia International Airport Sunday afternoon.

Wait. What?

Crazy, right?

Mid March Snowstorm Dumps Over A Foot Of Snow In Boulder, Colorado Area

Win that future bar bet

If the weather service said it, it must be true!

Here's how you can use this information to your advantage: A bar bet.

Somewhere down the road, ask this question: "Has it ever snowed in Philadelphia in July?" The answer is now YES, on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

We've all heard of the phrase Christmas in July - but this is a little ridiculous!