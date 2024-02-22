How to Survive a Shark Run-In at a New Jersey Beach

It was like something out of a movie.

Honestly, I don't think I've ever seen anything so terrifying.

I'm referring to a shark that was spotted only a few feet from where the waves crashed onto the beach where swimmers and waders were enjoying the water.

Now, before you come for my jugular, yes, I'm aware that sharks live in the ocean. Thanks so much, Captain Obvious.

Still, even though we're in their territory when we choose to take our chances out in the water, we don't expect a shark to come within mere feet from shore.

A shark was captured on video furiously swimming in between people trying to enjoy the salt life. It can be seen swerving in and around all the beach-goers, and people are scrambling to clear its path and get out of the water.

What should you do if you encounter a shark in the ocean?

Well, first things first, do not panic.

As you've most likely heard countless times, we are not on the top of the menu for sharks. Most times people get bit out of curiosity...not really reassuring, I know.

If you start panicking and splashing around, you've increased your chance of that shark getting a bit too curious and going in for a bite.

You're also going to want to keep an eye on the shark. Like many apex predators, sharks are ambush hunters and they like to attack when their prey is least expecting it.

With that all in mind, slowly back your way out of the water and onto the safe sand.

What should you do if you get bitten by a shark?

It's simple, fight back. You've probably heard to go for the gill and that notion isn't wrong.

Luckily, shark attacks aren't as common as some people think and in New Jersey it's even more rare.

