Have You Seen This Funny New Jersey Street Sign In Your Town?

We do a lot of driving here in New Jersey. Most of the time it’s frustrating, and it’s almost never entertaining. This sign changed all that.

We’ve all seen those digital signs that usually have one of those “don’t text and drive” or “don’t drink and drive” signs.

Of course, they are important messages, but I often wonder if they have any real impact on those issues.

I think those signs exist for emergency situations, and during non-emergency times, it certainly can’t hurt to keep those topics on our minds. We all want safer roads and we all want our loved ones out of harm’s way on the roads.

In Wall Township, they have had a message up recently that reminds us of one of those critical safety issues and also is extremely clever.

It’s on Route 34, and I think that stretch is in Wall Township, it simply says “ get your head out of your apps”. How New Jersey is that? It's funny and it's right to the point, and after all, isn't that what we're all about here in the Garden State?

This may be something that other towns already have, and I hope they do. If they don’t, they should program it today. It’s memorable. It’s funny. And it gets the important message across.

I really hope we only see PSAs on those signs, but at least this one cuts through and gets us talking about something that could save the life of someone we love.

