Spring in South Jersey means one thing: wedding season is officially in FULL force. After being in more than 10 weddings myself, I can confidently say there are two things guests always remember: the food and the cake.

You can have the prettiest venue, the coolest signature cocktails, and the most Instagram-worthy décor imaginable, but if the food is bad, people will absolutely talk about it on the ride home.

Around here, the expectations are even higher because Jersey people KNOW good food.

Classic Wedding Cake Flavors Are Still Winning

According to a new study from Modern Gents analyzing Google search trends across all 50 states, traditional wedding cake flavors are still dominating. White cake continues to rank as one of the most searched wedding cake flavors in America, proving classics really never go out of style.

READ MORE: 4 NJ Obsessions Outsiders Just Do Not Understand

I get it. A really good white wedding cake with buttercream frosting still hits every single time for most people. Not me, but for most. The most popular wedding cake searches in New Jersey are for lemon cakes. I do enjoy a good lemon cake. It’s nice and light after a heavy meal. You can see the appeal, especially with the kind of food we serve at weddings here.

Coffee Cake Photo by LUIZ CARLOS SANTI on Unsplash loading...

Coffee Cake Is Having A Major Moment

Another one of the biggest surprise trends is coffee cake. Online searches for it have jumped a massive 239%. Couples seem to be leaning into richer, cozy flavors instead of ultra-trendy picks.

Meanwhile, you’ve got flavors like pistachio, lavender, and Biscoff actually losing popularity.

Couples Are Expanding Beyond Traditional Cake

Another trend is showing couples are branching out beyond traditional wedding cake altogether. Dessert tables filled with cookies, cupcakes, and pies are becoming way more popular at receptions.

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As someone who fully judges weddings based on dessert quality, I support this decision completely.

Wedding Guest Etiquette: How to Not Be “That Person” This Season Before you clink that champagne glass or hit the dance floor, here’s your friendly little reminder on what to do (and what not to do) as a wedding guest this season.