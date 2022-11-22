Signs, Signs: Feds Clamp Down on New Jersey Humor

The highway sign read, "Nice car. Does it come with a turn signal?"

Pretty funny and cute thinks everyone. Well, everyone except the federal government of the good ol' USA.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the State of New Jersey's Department of Transportation has been told to "knock it off" when it comes to such humor on highway road signs.

The Inquirer says the new humor-related messages debuted on hundreds of signs statewide last month, but they didn't last long. The Federal Highway Administration contacted the DOT and said, "Cease posting these creative safety messages."

While the signs were meant to get attention and pass along some serious messages, the feds were not amused. Why care what they say? Well, they work with states on highway funding and such, so it's kind of like your parent who doles out the allowance telling you to stop doing something.

From the Inquirer, here are some of the creative messages that were posted in the Garden State:

“Don’t cruise boozed.”

“Hocus pocus — drive with focus.”

“We’ll be blunt — don’t drive high.”

“Hold on to your butts — help prevent forest fires.”

“Be a dear — watch for wildlife.”

“Get your head out of your apps.”

“It just clicks. Wear your seatbelt.”

“Slow down. This ain’t Thunder Road.”

“Nice car. Did it come with a turn signal?”

Thanks, Uncle Sam, you're not fun.

