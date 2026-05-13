For a lot of us, dogs aren’t just pets, they’re family. They’re the first ones waiting at the door after a long day, the built-in best friends for road trips, lazy Sundays, and everything in between. So when it comes to finding a place to live, giving them up is never even an option.

That’s why this latest ranking is such a rough reality check for New Jersey dog owners.

Finding A Pet-Friendly Rental In NJ Isn’t Easy

A recent study from Showsight Magazine ranked every state based on how many rental properties allow dogs. Unfortunately, New Jersey landed near the bottom of the list, coming in as the 4th worst state in the country for dog-friendly rentals.

According to the report, New Jersey currently has a little over 10,000 rental properties available statewide. Out of those, only 1,971 specifically allow dogs. That means just 19% of rentals are dog-friendly.

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Cats apparently have a much easier time getting approved. Landlords are often more hesitant with dogs because of potential property damage, maintenance costs, insurance concerns, and liability issues.

Bad News for NJ Dog Parents

If you’ve ever spent hours scrolling apartment listings only to see “no dogs allowed” over and over again, you’re definitely not alone. For many New Jersey renters, finding a place that welcomes both them and their pup feels nearly impossible.

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Still planning a getaway with your furry best friend this summer? Luckily, Wildwood has some awesome dog-friendly places to stay.

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