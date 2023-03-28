8 Beautiful New Jersey Towns With The Biggest Personalities

New Jersey is a state that has a pretty big personality.

And why wouldn't we?

We are very passionate about the state that we call home, and there's nothing wrong with that!

From our beaches to our small towns to the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries that can be found all over the Garden State there's a lot to love about Jersey.

Did I mention the food?

I mean, between the pizza, seafood, and Italian food alone there are so many options!

So when you take all of that into consideration, it's no surprise that Jersey has a pretty big personality.

Recently though, a national publication ranked the small towns in Jersey that have some of the biggest personalities.

These are some towns that have a lot to offer visitors, have a rich history, and always have something going on that'll make people want to visit.

The towns mentioned were all over the state; from Bergen County to Hunterdon County and everywhere in between.

I'll be honest, I was surprised that there was only one town from Ocean County that made the list!

So, What New Jersey Small Towns Have The Most Personality?

In total, 8 small towns made the list.

They made the list based on what the town had to offer in terms of dining, shopping, nightlife, and history.

According to the experts at Thrillist, these 8 New Jersey towns have the biggest personalities in the state;

Palisades Park Rutherford Millburn Red Bank Clinton Lambertville Vernon Tuckerton

As I mentioned, I was a little disappointed that only one town from Ocean County made the list.

Do you agree with this list? What NJ town do you think has the most personality? Let me know at douglas.buehler@townsquaremedia.com.

