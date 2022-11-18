This Is New Jersey’s Weirdest Favorite Thanksgiving Food
It's not often you hear the words weird and Thanksgiving in the same sentence, but we're about to shatter that habit. We're going to tell you the weirdest Thanksgiving favorite in New Jersey.
The determination of the weirdest favorite for Thanksgiving here in the Garden State was made by the folks at The Takeout, and they have a list of them for each state in the nation.
One of the first things I thought of when I heard "weird Thanksgiving favorites" for the Garden State was the amount of Italian food so many of us are used to eating that day.
But the weirdest Garden State Thanksgiving favorite is not lasagna, meatballs, or any of your Italian favorites. When you think about it, aside from the fact that they're not traditional Thanksgiving fare, there's nothing weird about them at all.
The choice is actually more of a dessert than anything else, and it turns out it's not just the weirdest in New Jersey. It's named the weirdest in 26 other states, so it's basically the weirdest Thanksgiving favorite in half the country.
So what is the source of all this weirdness? It turns out it's Ambrosia Salad, although I just know it as Ambrosia that's causing all the fuss. And, by the way, what is so weird about Abrosia? It's fruit, it's marshmallow, and it's a refreshing little bit of heaven.
At least we don't live in Idaho, where their weirdest Thanksgiving favorite is something called Frog Eye Salad. That makes me want some Ambrosia.