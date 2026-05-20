South Jersey got hit hard as strong thunderstorms rolled through the state, knocking out power for thousands of residents just as temperatures started dropping back down to normal spring levels. According to reports, more than 18,000 New Jersey residents lost electricity during the storms, with powerful wind gusts and heavy rain causing downed trees and damaged power lines.

Some areas in South Jersey were especially impacted overnight, and utility crews have been working nonstop to restore service. If your lights flickered or your WiFi disappeared in the middle of binge-watching something, you definitely weren’t alone.

Why Temperature Swings Cause Severe Thunderstorms Like This

These kinds of storms usually happen when hot, humid air crashes into a cooler air mass moving in behind a cold front. New Jersey had been dealing with unusually warm temperatures, which basically gave the atmosphere extra energy to work with. Once the cooler air pushed through, the setup became perfect for thunderstorms capable of damaging winds, lightning, and sudden power outages.

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Meteorologists say rapid temperature changes can make storms more intense because warm air rises quickly while colder air sinks and pushes underneath it. That instability fuels stronger storm development.

More Stormy Weather Could Still Be Ahead

The good news is temperatures are expected to calm down after the storms move through. The bad news? Spring in New Jersey is basically weather roulette. One day it’s beach weather, the next day you’re charging your phone in the car because the power’s out.

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If you’re still without electricity, officials recommend staying away from downed wires and checking your utility company’s outage map for restoration updates.

10 Things To Have in an Emergency Thunderstorm Kit Weather.gov says to have these essentials on hand. Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler