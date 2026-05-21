Need Tickets To BCMF For This Year? Here&#8217;s Where To Score Them This Weekend

Need Tickets To BCMF For This Year? Here’s Where To Score Them This Weekend

BCMF | Canva

We’re down to the wire now! The barefoot country music fest is less than a month away. It’s all going down on the beach in Wildwood kicking off Thursday June 18 through Sunday June 21.

Tickets for General Admission are already sold out and it’s easy to see why. The lineup is STACKED this year. Miranda Lambert will be there. Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, and Post Malone will also be playing on the beach this year. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. So many awesome artists are supporting them this year: Cole Swindell, Shaboozey, Dasha, Chase Matthew, Ashley Cooke, the list keeps on going.

If you still need tickets, we’ve got you covered. We have 3 chances for you to score tickets over Memorial Day weekend all thanks to our friends at Deep Eddy Vodka, so make sure you come out and find us.

Still Need BCMF Tix? Get Them Over Memorial Day Weekend

First up, you’ll find us at Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck with tickets to the Barefoot Country Music Fest on Friday from 5-7.

Saturday, you’ll find us first at MudHen from 2-4 and then we’re running up to North Wildwood from 5-7. You’ll find us finishing out the day at the Surfing Pig.

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You’ll have to be present to win, so plan on hanging out! So, to recap, when and where will you find us?

Friday, May 22nd

- Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck from 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, May 23rd

- Mudhen Brewing Company from 2-4 p.m.

- The Surfing Pig from 5-7 p.m.

We'll see ya there this weekend!

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Filed Under: Barefoot Country Music Fest, MudHen Brewing Company, South Jersey Trending, Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck, The Surfing Pig, Ticket Stops
Categories: AC, Community, Concerts, Country, Country Exclusive, Entertainment, Events, Live Events, New Jersey News, South Jersey News, Things To Do in South Jersey

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