Summer at the Jersey Shore just hits different. I don't make the rules, okay? It's just true. I can't explain it.

Maybe it’s the salty air, the sound of tram cars, or the fact that boardwalk food somehow tastes 10 times better after a day on the beach. Either way, South Jersey locals have been thinking about these iconic eats all winter long.

Curley's Fries In Wildwood

If you know, you know. A giant bucket of Curley’s Fries with extra vinegar is basically a Wildwood tradition. Honestly, the smell alone feels like summer vacation.

Preps Pizza In Ocean City

There’s something about grabbing a yummy slice while walking the Ocean City boardwalk that never gets old. It’s crispy, cheesy, and somehow always worth the wait.

At Prep's, they let my dog in there, too, this past fall. So, this place is pretty awesome in my book.

Kohr Bros Ice Cream

Orange and vanilla swirl in a waffle cone? Elite. Kohr Bros. is one of those shore staples people start craving the second temperatures hit 70 degrees. Who can say "no" to ice cream?

Johnson's Popcorn In Ocean City

That sweet caramel popcorn scent drifting through the boardwalk should honestly be bottled as a candle. One bite and suddenly it’s childhood again.

If you're smart, you'll stock up on the small buckets this summer so you can give them away as gifts to your loved ones around the holidays. You're welcome.

Mack's Pizza In Wildwood

Wildwood pizza debates get intense, but Mack’s always has loyal fans lining up for a hot slice after a night on the rides. Personally, I love this place, but I also love Sam's, too. It feels almost immoral to admit that I'm a fan of both pizza joints, but it's true.

Springer's Homemade Ice Cream In Stone Harbor

Springer’s isn’t just ice cream — it’s a summer ritual. The long lines are part of the experience, and nobody’s complaining once the cone hits their hand.

Whether you’re loyal to Wildwood fries, Ocean City pizza, or a massive cone from Stone Harbor, one thing’s for sure: boardwalk food is part of the South Jersey summer experience. These iconic Shore staples aren’t just meals, they're memories.

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After a long off-season, locals are more than ready to grab a slice, hit the boards, and taste summer all over again.

The Ultimate South Jersey Pizza Guide