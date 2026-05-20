Unfortunately, I must admit that I still have no idea what I'm wearing to the Barefoot Country Music Fest on the beach in Wildwood this year. It's coming up in June, so it's basically crunch time.

The dates are Thursday, June 18th through Sunday, June 21st. As someone who has gone to every single one so far, I can tell you this: start thinking about it now. That's especially true if you're going to honor the theme nights.

For me, the theme nights are one of the best parts of the festival. Every year they've gotten better and better, with more and more people dressing for the occasion. I stick to the themes for every single night and LOVE picking out my outfits.

It's Time To Start Shopping For Your 2026 BCMF Outfits

I have to admit, though, I'm a little behind. I'm getting nervous. I have to start planning my outfits now. We're less than a month away!

You don't want to wait until the last minute to choose what you're wearing. If you're ordering outfits from Shein or Amazon, you're going to want to make sure they fit, so order your desired items now so there's enough time to return them and exchange sizes if need be.

As for the shoe situation, my advice is to not stress about those too much. I usually literally end up barefoot (no pun intended) about two hours in anyway, so it doesn't really matter. If you plan on wearing cowboy boots, make sure they're broken in beforehand. Trust me.

2026 BCMF Theme Nights

The theme nights for BCMF this year are Diamonds and Denim (Thursday), Rodeo Rave (Friday), Night In The Wild (Saturday), and Stars and Stripes (Sunday).

For Diamonds and Denim night, that's pretty self explanatory. Friday night, think neon rave clothes with some cowboy/cowgirl flare. Saturday night is the night to whip out the cheetah, zebra, snakeskin, and cowhide prints. Sunday is for the flag. Show off your American pride.

As you can see, you have some shopping to do. Start now to give yourself PLENTY of time to plan the perfect outfit for every night of this year's Barefoot Country Music Fest on the beach in Wildwood.

12 Essential Items To Pack For Barefoot Country Music Fest It's time to pick out what you're wearing to the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood! In addition to clothes, there are a few important items you want to make sure you don't leave home without. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal