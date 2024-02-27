New Jersey’s Favorite Snacks Are Revealed and They’re Weird

Do you ever see the results of a survey and think, "Who did they ask"?
Well, we found a new survey.
And we do have to ask, "Who did they ask"?
New Jersey's Favorite Snacks revealed
Hubscore's team came up with the Favorite Snacks lists for each state and most states ended up with "normal" snacks as their most popular.
Rice Krispies Treats ended up #1 in 18 different states. Not New Jersey.
Doritos, Cheetos, and Fritos were also very popular. Not New Jersey.
New Jersey's #1 most popular snack is.... wait for it.....Cheerios!
Like the cereal? Exactly.
Cheerios have been determined to be New Jersey's favorite snack!
Did they interview 6-month-old babies?
What the heck?
New Jersey's Top 5 Snacks
After Cheerios, New Jersey's Top 5 list of favorite snacks include Lays (potato chips), Starburst (candy), Goldfish (crackers), and Pringles (potato chips).
Is this a weird list or what?
Are you sitting around in front of the TV at your house eating bowls of cereal? With milk or without?
Maybe Cheerios helped pay for the survey?
Top 5 snacks in Pennsylvania and New York
For comparison sake, Pennsylvania's favorite snacks are Rice Krispies Treats, Doritos, Cheetos, Cheerios, and Starburst.
In New York, the top 5 are Lays, Cheerios, Starburst, Goldfish, and Pringles.
So, what's your go-to snack food? Have we mentioned it?
SOURCE: Hubscore
