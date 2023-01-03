New Jersey’s Most Expensive Zip Codes

Each year at this time, Propertyshark.com puts out its list of the 100 most expensive places to live in the country. They break it down by zip code, and then rank them according to median sales prices that have actually closed.

Interestingly, they also rank states by the number of most expensive zip codes nationally. California is by far the most expensive state, with a total of 90 zip codes ranked among the most expensive in the country.

New York comes in a distant second place with 17 of the most expensive zip codes in the country.

The most expensive zip code in the United States to live in is 94027, which is Atherton California. Atherton is located in central California just North and West of San Jose in San Mateo County.

The median home sale price this year was 7.9 million dollars. But don't feel too bad for the residents there. According to Bloomberg, Atherton, with an average household income of $525,324, Atherton is the wealthiest place to live in the country.

New Jersey is home to 4 of the most expensive zip codes in the United States. For several years, 07620 which is Bergen County's Alpine has been the most expensive zip in New Jersey. This year Deal 07723, in Monmouth, has surpassed them.

This year Avalon (28202) has seen its median sales price increase to 2 million dollars. That makes Avalon the third most expensive zip code in New Jersey.

Rounding out the 4 most expensive zip codes in New Jersey is 07078 which is Essex County's Short Hills. With a median sale price of 1.825 million dollars, Short Hill is the fourth most expensive zip code in New Jersey.

Sources: Most Expensive U.S. Zip Codes in 2022 | PropertyShark, Here Are New Jersey's 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes For 2020 | Millburn, NJ Patch

10 Ways To Spend Your 100K Lottery Jackpot! Here's what you can buy if you're lucky enough to win a lottery jackpot worth $100,000!

LOOK: Breathtaking Brigantine Mansion Take a look inside this breathtaking Brigantine mansion on 32 Ocean Drive