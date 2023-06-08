New report details the benefits of EVs in NJ

🚗 A pathway to cleaner air in the skies of NJ

A transition to zero-emission passenger vehicles would result in significant benefits in New Jersey in many different ways. That’s according to a new American Lung Association report.

Michael Seilback, the national assistant vice president of state public policy for the American Lung Association said the report shows if this kind of change took place, “we would see over 3,000 fewer deaths and $36 billion in public health benefits in New Jersey alone by the year 2050.”

He said exhaust from gas-powered vehicles is one of the leading sources of air pollution, so a if a switch was made to electric cars and trucks in New Jersey “we would avoid 76,000 asthma attacks, and over 380,000 avoided work days (sick days).”

Everybody benefits

He noted if children have an asthma attack their parents will have to stay home with them, but if the source of pollution that causes asthma attacks is removed from the environment the scenario is different.

“We are not only going to help people breathe easier, but it literally leads to more productivity by having workers at their desks, not having to take care of their sick children.”

Seilback said it’s great New Jersey is considering the adoption of the Advanced Clean Cars II program, which would establish a pathway to 100 percent zero-emission vehicle sales in the state to protect important clean air progress and address climate pollution.

“Too many people in New Jersey are impacted by pollution, this is going to help people breathe easier,” he said.

The report finds nationally, a widespread transition to electric passenger vehicles, including cars, SUVs and light pickup trucks, would result in up to 89,300 fewer premature deaths and $978 billion in health benefits from 2020 to 2050.

