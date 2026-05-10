On Mother's Day, it's traditional for the kids - and/or Dad - to make sure Mom has a great day.

Sometimes, Mom, takes care of things all on her own.

READ MORE: Dad Tries to Rationalize His Leaving Kid in Car While He Worked Out in Gym

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Mom Scores Big on Atlantic City Slot Machine

It was quite a day-before-Mother's-Day for one lucky mom from Toms River, New Jersey.

Ocean Casino Resort says Jacqueline B. placed a $5 best on a Dragon Link slot machine - and hit the jackpot for $101,566,53!

Not a bad start to a Mother's Day weekend!

Congratulations Jacqueline!

(By the way, what do you get for your mom on Mother's Day when she just won $1,000!)

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Upcoming Show at Ocean Casino Resort

From the Ocean Casino Resort, here are some of the upcoming shows at Ovation Hall:

May 16 - Lenny Kravitz May 17 - America June 12 - Happy Together Tour

SOURCE: Ocean Casino Resort