New Jersey Mom Wins 100K on Ocean Casino Resort Slot Machine
On Mother's Day, it's traditional for the kids - and/or Dad - to make sure Mom has a great day.
Sometimes, Mom, takes care of things all on her own.
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Mom Scores Big on Atlantic City Slot Machine
It was quite a day-before-Mother's-Day for one lucky mom from Toms River, New Jersey.
Ocean Casino Resort says Jacqueline B. placed a $5 best on a Dragon Link slot machine - and hit the jackpot for $101,566,53!
Not a bad start to a Mother's Day weekend!
Congratulations Jacqueline!
(By the way, what do you get for your mom on Mother's Day when she just won $1,000!)
Upcoming Show at Ocean Casino Resort
- From the Ocean Casino Resort, here are some of the upcoming shows at Ovation Hall:
May 16 - Lenny Kravitz
- May 17 - America
- June 12 - Happy Together Tour
SOURCE: Ocean Casino Resort
The Fantastic Cape May Zoo
Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem!
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly