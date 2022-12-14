The Golden Corral in Egg Harbor Township closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened.

However, it looks like there will be a new restaurant taking over the location, which sits in the Boscov's parking lot at the Harbor Square Shopping Center (still locally known as the old Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township.

Get our free mobile app

There is a new sign up which says "coming soon" Umi Sushi and Seafood buffet.

Umi is described as the largest and most elegant Chinese, Japanese and American cuisine restaurant.

There are a multiple Umi locations, but nothing near the Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland or Ocean county area.

We don't have a grand opening date, but we can at least report that the building will no longer just be a blight on the side of the road.

Here are some ideas of that could have gone in that spot.