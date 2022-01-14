Well, last week wasn't the outcome we were hoping for as Eagles fans, was it? The Birds lost to the Dallas Cowboys which means we will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 19's wildcard round. GREAT.

Here are this week's picks for Week 19:

Let's take a look at the Buffalo Bills who are taking on Bill Belichick and New England Patriots this weekend. The Patriots aren't the team they once were. They don't play like they used to and the cohesiveness they used to have just isn't there. Even though this will probably be a close one, the Bills totally have a chance at a win. Bills will take it.

Next, let's examine the Chiefs as they welcome (or not) the Pittsburg Steelers. While the Steelers lost to Andy Reid and Kansas City a few weeks ago, they've become a different team since their last meeting. In fact, Pittsburg hasn't lost since that meet-up. Still, the Chiefs have been strong all season long besides that loss to Cincinnati in week 17. Kansas City will advance this week. As an Eagles fan, you have to be rooting for Andy Reid, right?

And finally, let's talk BIRDS! We take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. All the statistics are stacked against the Eagles this weekend, but hey, they miraculously defeated Tom Brady once when the stakes said they couldn't. So, we can CERTAINLY do it again. If the Birds come out and play with grit this weekend, they can do this.

Fly, Eagles, Fly!

