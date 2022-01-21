And just like that, the Birds are out. The Eagles suffered the final blow to their season last weekend when they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bottom line, they just didn't perform well for most of the game. Every Eagles fan will tell you, though, we're overjoyed that it wasn't a shut-out. The Birds may have lost, but they played one hell of a fourth quarter. Until next season, Eagles.

Get our free mobile app

Still, the season's not over yet. Take a look at the top 3 winning picks for the divisional playoff games this weekend:

First up, the Cincinnati Bengals will take on Titans on Saturday. This is a game in which the Bengals could totally dominate depending on how well they play. That's the thing, though. It's a better bet to anticipate Tennessee to come out swinging. For one, they were off last week. Secondly, they want this win.... BADLY. The safest way to go is with the Titans on this one.

Next, the 49ers are off to Wisconsin to take on the Packers this week. Now, the 49ers are definitely considered the underdogs here. They've been on the road for a while now and, to make matters worse for them, Green Bay is getting players back this weekend that have been out on the injured list for a while. The Packers will come out victorious.

And finally, let's look at the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs. What the Chiefs don't want here is another scenario like the one that happened earlier this season. The Bills won in Kansas City before, so the Chiefs will do all they can to turn the tide in this game. This is, most likely, going to be a close one, but my loyalties lie with former Eagles coach Andy Reid here, so GO CHIEFS!

We'll see what happens!

South Jersey's pretty good at football: South Jersey athletes who played in the NFL

E-A-G-L-E-S, EAGLES! Who is the winningest Eagles head coach in history??