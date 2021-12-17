The Birds had a bye week for week 14, so let's hope they're rested and ready for what's coming their way this week!

Get our free mobile app

Here are this week's picks for Week 15:

First up, let's take a look at the Cowboys this week. For one, they're up against the New York Giants. Enough said right there. The Giants are a dumpster fire this season and Dallas is coming off of an epic win from week 14. The Giants will be light work for the Cowboys this week. Dallas takes this one all day.

Next, let's examine Tennessee at Pittsburgh. While it'll be a decent game, the Steelers want this one badly. They're playing with a purpose like it's the 11th hour. Let's get real, the Steelers just want to make it to the playoffs. They're going to play hard and make sure their defense is on point. Pittsburgh will walk off the field with this win.

And finally, let's talk BIRDS! Hopefully, the team is well rested after their week 14 bye. Jalen Hurts is back this week, so this is a big game for Philly. They're up against the Washington Football Team this week and they know how much is riding on this. Eagles will be victorious this weekend.

Fly, Eagles, Fly!

South Jersey's pretty good at football: South Jersey athletes who played in the NFL

E-A-G-L-E-S, EAGLES! Who is the winningest Eagles head coach in history??