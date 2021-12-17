NFL Week 15: A Look At This Week’s Top 3 Winning Picks

Elsa/Getty Images

The Birds had a bye week for week 14, so let's hope they're rested and ready for what's coming their way this week!

Get our free mobile app

Here are this week's picks for Week 15:

First up, let's take a look at the Cowboys this week. For one, they're up against the New York Giants. Enough said right there. The Giants are a dumpster fire this season and Dallas is coming off of an epic win from week 14. The Giants will be light work for the Cowboys this week. Dallas takes this one all day.

Next, let's examine Tennessee at Pittsburgh. While it'll be a decent game, the Steelers want this one badly. They're playing with a purpose like it's the 11th hour. Let's get real, the Steelers just want to make it to the playoffs. They're going to play hard and make sure their defense is on point. Pittsburgh will walk off the field with this win.

And finally, let's talk BIRDS! Hopefully, the team is well rested after their week 14 bye. Jalen Hurts is back this week, so this is a big game for Philly. They're up against the Washington Football Team this week and they know how much is riding on this. Eagles will be victorious this weekend.

Fly, Eagles, Fly!

South Jersey's pretty good at football: South Jersey athletes who played in the NFL

E-A-G-L-E-S, EAGLES! Who is the winningest Eagles head coach in history??

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history

Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.
Filed Under: Eagles, NFL, NFL 2021, NFL picks, NFL Week 15, NFL Winning Picks, Philadelphia Eagles, Weekly Football Picks
Categories: AC, Community, Entertainment, New Jersey News, South Jersey News, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top