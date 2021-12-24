NFL Week 16: A Look At This Week’s Top 3 Winning Picks

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Woohoo! What a great win for the Birds coming off of a bye from week 14. The Eagles beat the Washington Football Team in a game that was moved from Sunday night to Tuesday night during week 15. Up next, they face the Giants whom they've lost to earlier this season. More on that later...

Get our free mobile app

Here are this week's picks for Week 16:

Playing after the Birds this Sunday are the Chicago Bears at the Seattle Seahawks. Seahawks' QB Russell Wilson has been pretty good since coming back from his injury, and with the home field advantage this weekend, they'll be able to pull of a win.

Next, let's examine Pittsburgh in Kansas City. Andy Reid's Chiefs have been on a winning streak lately. They've definitely brought a lot of joy to Kansas City over the past few weeks, that's for sure. While it won't be a total domination, it's likely that the Chiefs will continue that streak this week. It'll be a close one, though, but I'm going with the Chiefs to bring home this win.

And finally, let's talk BIRDS! Even though it's a short week for us since the Eagles just played on Tuesday, they're pumped and ready to play now that Jalen Hurts is back. The Birds are getting ready to face the Giants this week. Even though the Giants won the first match-up of the season, the Eagles are ready to right that wrong. Birds win it this Sunday.

Fly, Eagles, Fly!

South Jersey's pretty good at football: South Jersey athletes who played in the NFL

E-A-G-L-E-S, EAGLES! Who is the winningest Eagles head coach in history??

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history

Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.
Filed Under: Eagles, NFL, NFL 2021, NFL picks, NFL Week 16, NFL Week 16 2021, NFL Winning Picks, Philadelphia Eagles, Weekly Football Picks
Categories: AC, Community, Entertainment, New Jersey News, South Jersey News, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top