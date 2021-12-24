Woohoo! What a great win for the Birds coming off of a bye from week 14. The Eagles beat the Washington Football Team in a game that was moved from Sunday night to Tuesday night during week 15. Up next, they face the Giants whom they've lost to earlier this season. More on that later...

Get our free mobile app

Here are this week's picks for Week 16:

Playing after the Birds this Sunday are the Chicago Bears at the Seattle Seahawks. Seahawks' QB Russell Wilson has been pretty good since coming back from his injury, and with the home field advantage this weekend, they'll be able to pull of a win.

Next, let's examine Pittsburgh in Kansas City. Andy Reid's Chiefs have been on a winning streak lately. They've definitely brought a lot of joy to Kansas City over the past few weeks, that's for sure. While it won't be a total domination, it's likely that the Chiefs will continue that streak this week. It'll be a close one, though, but I'm going with the Chiefs to bring home this win.

And finally, let's talk BIRDS! Even though it's a short week for us since the Eagles just played on Tuesday, they're pumped and ready to play now that Jalen Hurts is back. The Birds are getting ready to face the Giants this week. Even though the Giants won the first match-up of the season, the Eagles are ready to right that wrong. Birds win it this Sunday.

Fly, Eagles, Fly!

South Jersey's pretty good at football: South Jersey athletes who played in the NFL

E-A-G-L-E-S, EAGLES! Who is the winningest Eagles head coach in history??