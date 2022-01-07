The Birds have been showing up and SHOWING OUT over the last few weeks. If there was ever a question how badly these guys wanted to participate in this year's playoffs, that question has certainly be answered. The Eagles are PLAYOFF BOUND, fam! Woohoo!!

Here are this week's picks for Week 18:

Let's take a look at former Eagles coach Andy Reid and his current team, Kansas City, which is coming off of a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in week 17. Unfortunately, their defense didn't play the best in their last game. Still, they're up against the Denver Broncos this weekend. If the Chiefs can come out fighting and keep their offense strong, they'll come out on top this weekend. Andy Reid and the Chiefs will take this one.

Next, let's examine the Colts in Jacksonville. If the Colts want to be playoff bound, they're going to need to come out victorious against the Jaguars this week. Since the Jaguars have been more than atrocious for the majority of the season, the Colts shouldn't have a problem securing a win down in Florida this weekend.

And finally, let's talk BIRDS! It's a big game Saturday night as the Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys at home. For all the fans, this is one that the Birds HAVE to win. Dallas needs to go home with their heads in their hands. The Eagles could come out on top as long as the COVID concerns and players added to that list don't impact their performance. It'll come down to how much the Birds want to win this.

Fly, Eagles, Fly!

