NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/1
Advisories
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from noon Friday until 8 p.m. Saturday
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
13 - 26 mph (Gust 31 mph)
12 - 23 knots (Gust 27 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 74°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 92°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 10:19a
|Low
Fri 4:09p
|High
Fri 10:11p
|Low
Sat 4:57a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:53a
|Low
Fri 3:33p
|High
Fri 9:45p
|Low
Sat 4:21a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:07a
|Low
Fri 3:45p
|High
Fri 9:59p
|Low
Sat 4:33a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:49a
|Low
Fri 3:37p
|High
Fri 9:41p
|Low
Sat 4:25a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:26a
|High
Fri 1:59p
|Low
Fri 8:14p
|High
Sat 1:51a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 10:05a
|Low
Fri 3:53p
|High
Fri 10:03p
|Low
Sat 4:54a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 8:00a
|High
Fri 1:06p
|Low
Fri 7:48p
|High
Sat 12:58a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 10:51a
|Low
Fri 4:25p
|High
Fri 10:56p
|Low
Sat 5:31a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:52a
|Low
Fri 3:32p
|High
Fri 9:56p
|Low
Sat 4:36a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 10:22a
|Low
Fri 3:53p
|High
Fri 10:33p
|Low
Sat 4:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:51a
|Low
Fri 3:36p
|High
Fri 10:05p
|Low
Sat 4:34a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 10:58a
|Low
Fri 4:37p
|High
Fri 11:07p
|Low
Sat 5:29a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 20 to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then showers with tstms likely in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers with tstms likely until early morning, then a chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.