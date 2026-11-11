If it seems like everyone in New Jersey is getting sick lately, the latest state numbers might explain why.

Flu cases in New Jersey nearly doubled in just one week, and the virus is spreading faster than it was at this time last year. Even more concerning? Children and teenagers are accounting for more cases than any other age group.

According to the New Jersey Department of Health, the state recorded 2,508 flu cases during the week ending October 31. That's up from 1,283 the previous week, an increase of roughly 95%.

NJ Children Are Making Up A Huge Share Of Flu Cases

Parents might want to pay attention to these numbers.

Kids and teenagers between the ages of 5 and 18 accounted for 755 reported flu cases during that week. That's more than any other age group.

Another 366 cases involved children ages 4 and younger.

Combined, children and teens under 19 accounted for nearly 45% of all reported flu cases in New Jersey during that reporting week.

And it's not just happening at home. The state also reported 14 flu outbreaks in schools during the same week.

Flu Hospitalizations Are Also Increasing In NJ

Unfortunately, the numbers aren't just about people missing school or calling out of work.

New Jersey has reported three flu-related deaths so far this season, all involving adults. The state also says flu-related hospitalizations are increasing, with adults 65 and older facing the greatest risk of hospitalization.

With Thanksgiving and the holiday season approaching, it's a good reminder to take precautions. Health officials recommend annual flu vaccinations, frequent handwashing and staying home when you're sick.

If you've been wondering why so many people seem to be getting sick, New Jersey's latest numbers paint a pretty clear picture.

Nasty, unpleasant illnesses to watch out for this winter in NJ These illnesses will be at their peak this winter all across New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant, Megan Carter