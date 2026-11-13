Some new excitement about next summer's Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood.

The Barefoot Country Music Fest is taking place on the Wildwood Beach June 17 - 20, 2027.

READ MORE: Couple Claims to Have Seen Bigfoot Near New Gretna, New Jersey

READ MORE: Video From Egg Harbor Township Business Owner Goes Viral

Hudson Westbrook Added to Barefoot Country Music Fest Lineup For 2027

Hudson Westbrook, who has a big song climbing the charts right now is coming to Wildwood in 2027!

Westbrook's current hit is called, "Painted You Pretty." The Texas native also had a hit with, "House Again." His debut song, "Take It Slow" went viral on Tik Tok and other social media.

Westbrook joins a growing lineup for the big summer event. Announced headliners include Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, and Riley Green. Also just recently added was Lee Brice.

All told, more that 40 acts will be performing at the 2027 edition of Barefoot.

For several years, the Barefoot Country Music Fest has sold out... and the same thing will probably happen in 2027. You can get your tickets here.

Who would you like to see play the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood in 2027? Tell us in the comments.

The Cat Country Cat at Barefoot Country Music Fest 2024 The Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly