Emu on the Loose in the Pine Barrens

A few weeks ago, a couple says they saw a Bigfoot crossing Route 542 near New Gretna.

People have been skeptical.

Now, people have reported seeing an emu - and no one is skeptical about that!

READ MORE: Bigfoot Spotted Near New Gretna

READ MORE: Atlantic City's First In-Casino Tattoo Studio

Photo by Melissa Keizer on Unsplash Photo by Melissa Keizer on Unsplash

Emu Running Wild in the Pine Barrens

Move over Bigfoot and the Jersey Devil, there's a big bird running around. (Wait! Is it being chased by Bigfoot or the Jersey Devil?)

Authorities say the emu escaped from its owner's property near Brendan Byrne State Forest. State Park Police have spotted the emu, but have been unable to catch it.

They warn that Sweat Pea the emu can become aggressive if cornered, so you shouldn't chase her if you see her. The best thing to do is to call police.

Photo by Jon Hunter on Unsplash Photo by Jon Hunter on Unsplash

What is an Emu?

An emu is a large flightless bird - it can be over 6 feet tall.

Emus are native of Australia and they cannot fly. They are the second largest living bird, second only to the ostrich.

One other thing about emus: they like to escape. If you Google, "Emu escapes" you'll find stories from virtually everywhere! Emus like their freedom!

Animals gone wild in NJ: Turkeys, tigers, snakes, bears and more The best of animal encounters — real and a few rumored — from around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt