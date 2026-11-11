What's on your New Jersey bucket list? Maybe visiting the Jersey Shore, exploring the Pine Barrens or finally checking out some of the state's hidden gems.

Here's one experience you might want to add: having dinner inside an actual railroad car from the 1800s.

Yes, you read that correctly. There's a New Jersey restaurant where you can enjoy a meal inside a beautifully restored piece of railroad history. And honestly, how many people can say they've done that?

This New Jersey Restaurant Has Something You Won't Find Anywhere Else

Located inside The Madison Hotel in Morristown, Rod's Steak & Seafood Grille offers a dining experience that's anything but ordinary.

The restaurant features two historic Pullman parlor cars that have been transformed into elegant dining spaces. These aren't train-themed booths or decorations designed to look old-fashioned. They're actual railroad cars dating back to the late 19th century.

The cars were purchased and restored decades ago, giving guests the chance to enjoy dinner surrounded by a piece of transportation history.

It's the kind of place that could turn an ordinary dinner date, anniversary or birthday into something you'll actually remember.

It's Not Just About The Railroad Cars

Of course, there's food involved, too!

Rod's is a traditional steakhouse serving prime steaks, fresh seafood and other upscale dinner options. The restaurant also features an elegant dining room with beautiful woodwork and classic details.

If you're hoping to experience the railroad cars for yourself, make sure you request that seating when making a reservation. The parlor cars have traditionally been available on Friday and Saturday evenings, but it's worth confirming directly with the restaurant before visiting.

Located at 1 Convent Road in Morristown, this is one New Jersey dining experience that deserves a spot on your bucket list.

Because let's be honest, dinner inside an actual 1800s train car isn't exactly something you can do every weekend!

Best Steakhouses In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Vin Ebenau