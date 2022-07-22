NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/22

Long Branch (Dave Polaski)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and high humidity will create a maximum Heat Index values of 100-105. The highest temperatures and Heat Indices are expected to occur on Sunday. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature58° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature83° - 96°
Sunrise/Sunset5:44am - 8:20pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 9:48a		High
Fri 4:02p		Low
Fri 10:49p		High
Sat 4:25a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:12a		High
Fri 3:36p		Low
Fri 10:13p		High
Sat 3:59a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:24a		High
Fri 3:50p		Low
Fri 10:25p		High
Sat 4:13a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:16a		High
Fri 3:32p		Low
Fri 10:17p		High
Sat 3:55a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 7:09a		Low
Fri 1:53p		High
Fri 7:42p		Low
Sat 2:54a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 9:46a		High
Fri 4:06p		Low
Fri 10:45p		High
Sat 4:28a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 6:16a		Low
Fri 1:27p		High
Fri 6:49p		Low
Sat 2:28a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 10:08a		High
Fri 4:43p		Low
Fri 11:06p		High
Sat 5:00a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:24a		High
Fri 3:58p		Low
Fri 10:26p		High
Sat 4:16a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 9:36a		High
Fri 4:16p		Low
Fri 10:40p		High
Sat 4:29a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:28a		High
Fri 4:15p		Low
Fri 10:34p		High
Sat 4:34a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 10:20a		High
Fri 4:58p		Low
Fri 11:24p		High
Sat 5:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Tstms likely.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

