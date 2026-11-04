Forget your 9-to-5. What if your next dream job involved cuddling adorable kittens, playing with furry little troublemakers, and helping rescue animals find their forever homes?

Sounds pretty perfect, right? Well, there's an opportunity right here in South Jersey that might be calling your name.

Kitkat Playroom in Woodbury is looking for volunteer kitten snugglers, and honestly, cat lovers might have a hard time finding a better way to spend a couple of hours.

Woodbury Rescue Is Looking For Volunteer Kitten Snugglers

The local organization needs volunteers to help care for rescued kittens at its Woodbury headquarters. And while there will certainly be plenty of cuddles and playtime, the job comes with some important responsibilities, too.

Volunteers help feed the kittens, clean their rooms, scoop litter boxes, administer medications, and provide the socialization these little furballs need to grow up healthy and ready for adoption.

No previous experience is required. Kitkat Playroom provides both online and hands-on training to help new volunteers feel comfortable.

Here's How to Become a Kitten Snuggler

The best part? The time commitment is pretty manageable. Kitkat Playroom offers flexible morning, afternoon, and evening shifts, with a minimum commitment of just one two-hour shift per month.

Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and comfortable appearing on the organization's YouTube livestreams while working with the kittens.

If you've been looking for a way to give back to the South Jersey community, this might be your sign.

And let's be honest, getting kitten cuddles while helping rescue animals? That's a pretty great way to spend your free time.

Interested in volunteering? Visit Kitkat Playroom's volunteer application below to learn more and apply.

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