NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/4

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/4

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the North
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 74°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
Air Temperature75° - 85°
Sunrise/Sunset5:31am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 6:06a		High
Mon 12:26p		Low
Mon 6:05p		High
Tue 12:12a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:30a		High
Mon 12:00p		Low
Mon 5:29p		High
Mon 11:46p		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:42a		High
Mon 12:14p		Low
Mon 5:41p		High
Tue 12:00a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:34a		High
Mon 11:56a		Low
Mon 5:33p		High
Mon 11:42p		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:11a		High
Mon 4:06p		Low
Mon 10:10p		High
Tue 3:52a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:11a		High
Mon 12:09p		Low
Mon 5:57p		High
Tue 12:01a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 9:45a		High
Mon 3:13p		Low
Mon 9:44p		High
Tue 2:59a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 6:50a		High
Mon 1:01p		Low
Mon 6:36p		High
Tue 12:56a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:49a		High
Mon 11:53a		Low
Mon 5:39p		High
Mon 11:50p		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 6:14a		High
Mon 12:21p		Low
Mon 6:03p		High
Tue 12:28a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:54a		High
Mon 11:54a		Low
Mon 5:49p		High
Tue 12:04a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 6:47a		High
Mon 1:00p		Low
Mon 6:49p		High
Tue 1:08a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning, then becoming E early this afternoon, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Fuhgeddaboudit! Great Jersey names for a hurricane

No question New Jersey has been hit hard by hurricanes and tropical storms the last few years. From Ida, to Henri, to Isaias, to Fay and to Sally. But where on earth are they getting these names? Steve Trevelise thinks if they had "Jersey" names, they would be more intimidating. He asked his Facebook following for some suggestions, here's some of what they came up with.

Another great South Jersey winery

If you like wine and good food, New Jersey is one of the best states to enjoy a winery.

Jump on these waterfront NJ Shore home rentals for summer 2022

Filed Under: Cat Country's Beach Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top