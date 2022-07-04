NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/4
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the North
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 74°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 85°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:31am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 6:06a
|High
Mon 12:26p
|Low
Mon 6:05p
|High
Tue 12:12a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:30a
|High
Mon 12:00p
|Low
Mon 5:29p
|High
Mon 11:46p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:42a
|High
Mon 12:14p
|Low
Mon 5:41p
|High
Tue 12:00a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:34a
|High
Mon 11:56a
|Low
Mon 5:33p
|High
Mon 11:42p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:11a
|High
Mon 4:06p
|Low
Mon 10:10p
|High
Tue 3:52a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:11a
|High
Mon 12:09p
|Low
Mon 5:57p
|High
Tue 12:01a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 9:45a
|High
Mon 3:13p
|Low
Mon 9:44p
|High
Tue 2:59a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 6:50a
|High
Mon 1:01p
|Low
Mon 6:36p
|High
Tue 12:56a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:49a
|High
Mon 11:53a
|Low
Mon 5:39p
|High
Mon 11:50p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 6:14a
|High
Mon 12:21p
|Low
Mon 6:03p
|High
Tue 12:28a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:54a
|High
Mon 11:54a
|Low
Mon 5:49p
|High
Tue 12:04a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 6:47a
|High
Mon 1:00p
|Low
Mon 6:49p
|High
Tue 1:08a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning, then becoming E early this afternoon, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.